Flurries, drizzle, high winds — today's forecast has a lot going on

There's something for everyone to dislike about today's Ottawa-Gatineau forecast.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies Monday with a 70 per cent chance of flurries, plus an additional risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning.

The high starts around zero but could fall to –3 C by the afternoon.

And grab a scarf, because wind gusts of up to 50 kilometres an hour could make it feel as cold as –12 by this evening.

Monday night will bring a chance of flurries and an overnight low of –10 C, although those ongoing high winds will make it feel significantly chillier.

The sun should return tomorrow, with clear skies in the forecast and a high of –7 C.

