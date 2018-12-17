Skip to Main Content
Flurries, drizzle, high winds — today's forecast has a lot going on
Weather

Flurries, drizzle, high winds — today's forecast has a lot going on

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies Monday with a 70 per cent chance of flurries as the temperature gradually shimmies lower and lower.

Expect the temperature to drop throughout the day, too

CBC News ·
Walking down Sparks Street could be an unpleasant endeavour Monday, as the forecast calls for high winds, snow, and the chance of some freezing drizzle. (The Canadian Press)

There's something for everyone to dislike about today's Ottawa-Gatineau forecast.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies Monday with a 70 per cent chance of flurries, plus an additional risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning.

The high starts around zero but could fall to –3 C by the afternoon.

And grab a scarf, because wind gusts of up to 50 kilometres an hour could make it feel as cold as –12 by this evening.

Monday night will bring a chance of flurries and an overnight low of –10 C, although those ongoing high winds will make it feel significantly chillier.

The sun should return tomorrow, with clear skies in the forecast and a high of –7 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|