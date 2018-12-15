Saturday will warm up with a little bit of sun

Some slippery spots to start your Saturday, but a fine day is in store.

There is no reason not to get outside, at least due to the weather.

Look for a mix of sun and cloud with an above normal high temperature of plus 2 C.

We will likely see more cloud for Sunday, but still no major weather issues.

A shot of cold air arrives by Tuesday, but even that won't last.

