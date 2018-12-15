Weather
Saturday will warm up with a little bit of sun
We will likely see more cloud for Sunday, but still no major weather issues.
Temperature will stay mild throughout the weekend
Some slippery spots to start your Saturday, but a fine day is in store.
There is no reason not to get outside, at least due to the weather.
Look for a mix of sun and cloud with an above normal high temperature of plus 2 C.
A shot of cold air arrives by Tuesday, but even that won't last.
