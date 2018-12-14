Weather
Expect a soggy, warmer Friday
Grab your umbrella, showers are expected by afternoon with a high of 1 C.
Bad news for the canal ice or snow lovers, it will be mild today
Change is on the way for Friday.
A milder pattern is moving in, with showers expected by afternoon.
Look for a high of 1 C — that's plus 1 C for a change.
The wind chill will still be in the minus double digits until mid morning.
Keep your fingers crossed for sunshine this weekend, because it will be mild: a high of 2 C on Saturday and 0 C Sunday.
Bad news for canal ice or snow lovers, but easier to take for other outdoor activities.
