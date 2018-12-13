Weather
Freezing drizzle hops over the boards to replace wind chill
Dress appropriately, the high only reaches –5 C today and you might also get pelted with ice.
It is not the most enticing forecast … but milder air is heading our way.
It is still chilly and there is a risk of seeing some freezing drizzle on Thursday.
There's a low risk of having some of that icy mist show up this morning and more of a risk of it making its appearance starting late tonight into tomorrow morning.
Friday morning could be foggy and icy.
Temperatures will likely be above zero Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In the meantime, the high only reaches –5 C today, with an overnight low of -9 C.
The wind chill will be noticeable if you don't have your ears covered this morning, making it feel in the minus twenties, but it won't be too much of a factor by the time we get to early afternoon.
