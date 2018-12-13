Skip to Main Content
Freezing drizzle hops over the boards to replace wind chill
Dress appropriately, the high only reaches –5 C today and you might also get pelted with ice.

You can expect a little bit of freezing drizzle today, which could make for some unpleasant weather. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

It is still chilly and there is a risk of seeing some freezing drizzle on Thursday.

There's a low risk of having some of that icy mist show up this morning and more of a risk of it making its appearance starting late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Friday morning could be foggy and icy.

It is not the most enticing forecast … but milder air is heading our way.

Temperatures will likely be above zero Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the meantime, the high only reaches –5 C today, with an overnight low of -9 C.

The wind chill will be noticeable if you don't have your ears covered this morning, making it feel in the minus twenties, but it won't be too much of a factor by the time we get to early afternoon.

