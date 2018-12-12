Skip to Main Content
Sun on Wednesday, but not much warmth
Weather

It may take a few hours, but skies will clear out Wednesday after Tuesday's snow.

Temperatures will continue to run below normal, with a high of –6 C

CBC News ·
Workers will have sunshine again if they are out flooding the canal as they were on Monday, but it will still be plenty cold. The canal remains unsafe to walk on despite the efforts of crews so far. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

The sun, however, will only help warm us up on a psychological level.  

Temperatures will continue to run slightly below normal, with a high of -6 C.

The normal high this time of year is closer to -2 C.

The wind chill of -16 in the morning will take a break in the afternoon but come back at night, making the low of -16 C feel more like -22.

It will still be chilly on Thursday, before temperatures failing to really drop that night kicks off a run of milder days through the weekend.

The warmest in that period looks to be Saturday, with a high of 3 C and a chance of showers.

