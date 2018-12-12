Sun on Wednesday, but not much warmth

It may take a few hours, but skies will clear out Wednesday after Tuesday's snow.

The sun, however, will only help warm us up on a psychological level.

Temperatures will continue to run slightly below normal, with a high of -6 C.

The normal high this time of year is closer to -2 C.

The wind chill of -16 in the morning will take a break in the afternoon but come back at night, making the low of -16 C feel more like -22.

It will still be chilly on Thursday, before temperatures failing to really drop that night kicks off a run of milder days through the weekend.

The warmest in that period looks to be Saturday, with a high of 3 C and a chance of showers.

