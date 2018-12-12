Weather
Sun on Wednesday, but not much warmth
It may take a few hours, but skies will clear out Wednesday after Tuesday's snow.
Temperatures will continue to run below normal, with a high of –6 C
It may take a few hours, but skies will clear out Wednesday after Tuesday's snow.
The sun, however, will only help warm us up on a psychological level.
Temperatures will continue to run slightly below normal, with a high of -6 C.
The normal high this time of year is closer to -2 C.
The wind chill of -16 in the morning will take a break in the afternoon but come back at night, making the low of -16 C feel more like -22.
It will still be chilly on Thursday, before temperatures failing to really drop that night kicks off a run of milder days through the weekend.
The warmest in that period looks to be Saturday, with a high of 3 C and a chance of showers.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.