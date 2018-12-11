Expect an overcast Tuesday with flurries

We exchange the blue skies and sunshine for clouds and occasional flurries today, but the sun and crisp winter air will return on Wednesday.

The high temperature hits –4 C with a light eastern wind up to 15 km/h.

There may be a couple of centimetres in spots by the end of the day.

If you liked the weather on Monday, you will like it on Wednesday as well.

Milder air moves should move into the region by Friday and into the weekend.

.

