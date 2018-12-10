It's a sunny, chilly start to the work week

It should be a bright, brisk start to the work week in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies with a high that only hits –7 C.

Strong winds will make things seem even colder, especially in the morning, when it could feel more like –17.

Clouds will gradually roll in Monday evening, leading to a 40 per cent chance of flurries tonight and an overnight low of –13 C.

Tuesday should bring partly cloudy skies mixed with a chance of flurries and a daytime high that's slightly warmer than today.

