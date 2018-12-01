Saturday starts nice, but freezing rain is coming

If you have any running around to do this weekend, today is the day to do it.

Sunny breaks are in the forecast, and the high should hit 2 C, but then things will change.

By as early as 11 p.m., a system will hit the capital with a couple of centimetres of snow, before changing to several hours of freezing rain.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement about the storm Friday.

With some luck, the temperature will climb above the freezing point by around 8 a.m. Sunday and change the freezing rain into plain old rain.

