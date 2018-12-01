Weather
Saturday starts nice, but freezing rain is coming
A mix of ice and snow is going to hit the region Saturday evening and hang around for a while.
Expect a high of about 2 C today
If you have any running around to do this weekend, today is the day to do it.
Sunny breaks are in the forecast, and the high should hit 2 C, but then things will change.
By as early as 11 p.m., a system will hit the capital with a couple of centimetres of snow, before changing to several hours of freezing rain.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement about the storm Friday.
With some luck, the temperature will climb above the freezing point by around 8 a.m. Sunday and change the freezing rain into plain old rain.
