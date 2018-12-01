Skip to Main Content
Saturday starts nice, but freezing rain is coming
Weather

Saturday starts nice, but freezing rain is coming

A mix of ice and snow is going to hit the region Saturday evening and hang around for a while.

Expect a high of about 2 C today

CBC News ·
Freezing rain is set to hit the region on Saturday and into Sunday. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

If you have any running around to do this weekend, today is the day to do it.

Sunny breaks are in the forecast, and the high should hit 2 C, but then things will change.

By as early as 11 p.m., a system will hit the capital with a couple of centimetres of snow, before changing to several hours of freezing rain.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement about the storm Friday. 

With some luck, the temperature will climb above the freezing point by around 8 a.m. Sunday and change the freezing rain into plain old rain.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|