Mild Christmas, no snow for at least couple days

Santa made it through the night without any major problems, although the lack of snow on the rooftops was likely rough on his sleigh.

For anyone hoping for a white Christmas, what's on the ground now is what Ottawa will see for at least the next day.

According to Environment Canada, the high in Ottawa is expected to reach –2 C Wednesday, feeling like – 6 C in the afternoon and mostly cloudy throughout the day.

The temperature drops ever so slightly Thursday reaching a high of –3 C. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day, but with a chance of flurries or rain showers overnight.

Friday is expected to be warmer with a high of 5 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.