Friendly temperatures headed toward Ottawa this Christmas

For families who want to enjoy some outdoor time this Christmas season, temperatures in Ottawa should keep the kids content.

Environment Canada expects the high in Ottawa to reach –2C on Tuesday and the low to fall to around –8C or –11 with the windchill.

No snow is in the forecast for Christmas Eve. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, Environment Canada says.

Christmas Day will feel a lot like Christmas Eve, but there could be a little snow later on.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada forecasts a high of –2C and a low of –10C.

There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries in Ottawa by the nightfall on Christmas Day.

The seasonal high for this time of year is about –5C and the low is –13C, according to the federal weather agency.

Christmas in Kingston is even warmer than in Ottawa. The high on Christmas Eve is 0C and the low is –5C.

On Christmas Day, Kingston can expect a high of 3C and a low of –5C.