Freezing rain, drizzle likely Thursday evening and overnight

Freezing rain may put a wrench in some Boxing Day plans in Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the National Capital Region stating freezing rain or freezing drizzle is likely Thursday night and overnight into Friday morning.

A low pressure system is moving through the area and is expected to pass over eastern Ontario later, with those living near the Quebec border most likely to experience freezing rain.

Thursday's high will be –4C, feeling like –8 in the afternoon.

Along with the freezing drizzle, fog patches are expected overnight adding to potentially poor driving conditions.

The temperature will rise to –2C Friday morning with the freezing drizzle turning to drizzle, which will end late in the afternoon.

Friday's high will be 6C.

The weekend will start off pleasantly with sunny skies and a high of 1C expected.