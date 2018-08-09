Skip to Main Content
Expect a muggy Thursday, but a break in humidity is coming
Expect a muggy Thursday, but a break in humidity is coming

Look for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high near 27 C and a humidex in the low 30s.

There will be a few showers, thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

Ian Black · CBC News
Ottawa will get a break from this unbearable humidity Friday. (CBC)

Still a little humid today, but relief is on the way.

Look for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high near 27 C and a humidex in the low 30s.

By late in the afternoon there will be a few showers or thunderstorms in the area.

Much more tolerable humidity levels move in Friday, just in time for a great-looking weekend.

