Weather
Expect a muggy Thursday, but a break in humidity is coming
Look for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high near 27 C and a humidex in the low 30s.
There will be a few showers, thunderstorms Thursday afternoon
Still a little humid today, but relief is on the way.
By late in the afternoon there will be a few showers or thunderstorms in the area.
Much more tolerable humidity levels move in Friday, just in time for a great-looking weekend.
