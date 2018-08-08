Skip to Main Content
Expect a humid Wednesday with a possible thunderstorm
Expect a humid Wednesday with a possible thunderstorm

Another humid day could produce morning thunderstorms, but the evening looks more clear.

Risk of a thunderstorm is 60 per cent this evening

There is a risk of a thunderstorm on Wednesday. (Ian Black/CBC)

Expect a mainly cloudy Wednesday and it will be muggy as well. 

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 27 C, but it could feel closer to 35. 

There could be some lingering fog in the morning. 

In the late afternoon and evening there is a 60 per chance of a thunderstorm. 

