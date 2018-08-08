Weather
Expect a humid Wednesday with a possible thunderstorm
Another humid day could produce morning thunderstorms, but the evening looks more clear.
Risk of a thunderstorm is 60 per cent this evening
Expect a mainly cloudy Wednesday and it will be muggy as well.
Environment Canada is predicting a high of 27 C, but it could feel closer to 35.
There could be some lingering fog in the morning.
In the late afternoon and evening there is a 60 per chance of a thunderstorm.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.