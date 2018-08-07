More storms could hit this muggy morning

Another humid day could create some more morning thunderstorms, but the evening looks clear.

The high will be 28 C but humidity will make it feel more like 36.

There is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, but that gives way to non rain clouds around noon.

There are no watches or warnings from Environment Canada yet.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low of 18 C, though it should still feel muggy when you tuck in for the night.

Wednesday brings a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms with a humidex making it feel around 35.

