More storms could hit this muggy morning
Weather

Another humid day could produce more thunderstorms, but the evening looks more clear.

You probably won't have to worry about rain on the drive home

CBC News ·
Pack an umbrella, there are chances we could see some rain or even thunderstorms this morning. (Rawan El-kadri/Submitted)

The high will be 28 C but humidity will make it feel more like 36.

The high will be 28 C but humidity will make it feel more like 36. 

There is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, but that gives way to non rain clouds around noon.

There are no watches or warnings from Environment Canada yet.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low of 18 C, though it should still feel muggy when you tuck in for the night.

Wednesday brings a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms with a humidex making it feel around 35.

