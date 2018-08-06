Weather
Get ready for a hot, humid holiday Monday
The national capital remains under an Environment Canada heat warning, as temperatures are set to once again breach the 30 C mark.
Highs will be in the low 30s as Ottawa-Gatineau remains under a heat warning
There's no relief today from this ongoing heat wave in Ottawa-Gatineau.
The national capital remains under an Environment Canada heat warning, as temperatures are set to once again breach the 30 C mark.
Today's high is expected to hit 32 C, but the humidity could make the conditions feel more like 40.
Unlike yesterday, Monday will be cloudy. There's also a 60 per cent chance of showers with an added risk of a thunderstorm.
The overnight low is 22 C.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.