Get ready for a hot, humid holiday Monday
Get ready for a hot, humid holiday Monday

The national capital remains under an Environment Canada heat warning, as temperatures are set to once again breach the 30 C mark.

Ottawa-Gatineau remains under an Environment Canada heat warning, as temperatures are set to once again breach the 30 C mark. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

There's no relief today from this ongoing heat wave in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Today's high is expected to hit 32 C, but the humidity could make the conditions feel more like 40.

Unlike yesterday, Monday will be cloudy. There's also a 60 per cent chance of showers with an added risk of a thunderstorm.

The overnight low is 22 C.  

