Weather
Friday brings near perfect conditions to close out the week
It will start off chilly, but otherwise it will be a great end to a mostly humid week.
Heads up though, more humidity is on the way for the long weekend
After a chilly start, Friday turns out nearly perfect.
Low humidity, plenty of sunshine and a high near 24 C.
Tonight's low is a nice 15 C.
But enjoy it while you can, because the heat and humidity returns for the long weekend.
There is also a decent chance of showers starting Saturday night until Tuesday.
