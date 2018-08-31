Skip to Main Content
Friday brings near perfect conditions to close out the week
It will start off chilly, but otherwise it will be a great end to a mostly humid week.

Heads up though, more humidity is on the way for the long weekend

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Get out to enjoy the sun and low humidity if you can. (Ian Black/CBC News )

After a chilly start, Friday turns out nearly perfect.

Low humidity, plenty of sunshine and a high near 24 C.

Tonight's low is a nice 15 C.

But enjoy it while you can, because the heat and humidity returns for the long weekend.

There is also a decent chance of showers starting Saturday night until Tuesday.

