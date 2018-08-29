Skip to Main Content
Surprise! More humidity for Wednesday
Surprise! More humidity for Wednesday

Another day of humidity should be broken with cooler temperatures on Thursday.

Fortunately a breeze will bring a bit of relief

Ian Black · CBC News ·
The skies will be a mix of sun and cloud with the possibility of showers and even a thunderstorm. (Reno Patry/CBC)

One last warm and humid day ahead, but relief arrives Thursday.

High temperatures will once again reach unseasonably warm values near 30, and the humidity will make it feel even hotter.

Thankfully those breezes from the southwest will pick up once again. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is also possible.

