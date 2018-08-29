Weather
Surprise! More humidity for Wednesday
Another day of humidity should be broken with cooler temperatures on Thursday.
Fortunately a breeze will bring a bit of relief
One last warm and humid day ahead, but relief arrives Thursday.
High temperatures will once again reach unseasonably warm values near 30, and the humidity will make it feel even hotter.
Thankfully those breezes from the southwest will pick up once again. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is also possible.
