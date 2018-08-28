Tuesday's humidity will be worse than Monday's

We have a hot and very humid day on tap.

Fog patches will burn off, but with the temperature climbing into the low 30s, the humidex will sneak into the low 40s.

Look for a few showers or thunderstorms in the region by afternoon, but not everyone will see one.

Some relief will come in the form of a cooling strong southwest wind.

Tonight's low is 22 C, with the humidity making it feel in the low 30s.

Wednesday should be similar to today, but Wednesday night could see things cool off.

