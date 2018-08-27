It's gonna be hot, hot, hot, with a chance of rain

It's going to be a hot, possibly rainy Monday in the National Capital Region.

It'll start with mainly sunny skies, and clouds should roll in over the course of the day. Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with a possible thunderstorm.

The high will reach about 27 C, but the humidity could make it feel more like 36.

Monday night will bring another 40 per cent chance of showers and another potential thunderstorm.

The overnight low sits at 21 C.

Looking ahead somewhat, it's going to get even hotter. So far Tuesday's high is pegged to reach 31 C, and 30 C on Wednesday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.