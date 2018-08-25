Skip to Main Content
Expect a mix of sun and storms this weekend
Weather

Expect a mix of sun and storms this weekend

Saturday will start of warm and sunny with a high of 27 C according to Environment Canada.

Sunny start to Saturday, but rain will move in

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Saturday will start sunny, but showers are likely to start in the evening and linger into Sunday. (CBC)

The weekend will be a mixed bag by and large.

But by the evening rain and possible thunderstorms will move in.

Those showers will likely linger on Sunday, with an overcast day and spotty rain throughout the day.

