Weather
Friday will start the weekend off right
Look for highs in the upper 20s with plenty of August sunshine.
A delightfully warm afternoon lies in store as we wrap up the week
A delightfully warm afternoon lies in store as we wrap up the week.
Look for highs in the upper 20s with plenty of August sunshine.
Saturday looks fine too, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C.
Watch out for Sunday and beyond though. The humidity will surge and the threat of showers or storms will increase.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.