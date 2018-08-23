The sun will warm things up for Thursday

After a chilly start to the day, things should warm nicely into a pleasant afternoon.

The high should hit the mid 20s with a bit of a breeze and low humidity.

It will be mostly sunny throughout the day with some clouds here and there in the afternoon.

Expect a clear night with a low of 11 C.

Another beauty of a day is on tap for Friday as we head into the weekend.

