Weather
The sun will warm things up for Thursday
It will be cool in the morning, but will warm up as the afternoon approaches.
Expect a bit of a breeze, winds will reach 20 km/h
After a chilly start to the day, things should warm nicely into a pleasant afternoon.
The high should hit the mid 20s with a bit of a breeze and low humidity.
It will be mostly sunny throughout the day with some clouds here and there in the afternoon.
Expect a clear night with a low of 11 C.
Another beauty of a day is on tap for Friday as we head into the weekend.
