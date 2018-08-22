Skip to Main Content
Chilly temperatures in store for Wednesday
Chilly temperatures in store for Wednesday

Expect a cool and blustery day in the capital.

It has been months since we have been this chilly

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Expect skies to be mostly cloudy throughout the day. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The roads will be wet in spots this morning from last night's rain, and you can expect a cool and blustery day in the capital.

It will be mainly cloudy and temperatures will only get to a high of around 20 C, with winds hitting up to 20 km/h.

It has been months since we have been this chilly.

Expect summer like weather to return on Thursday and Friday.

