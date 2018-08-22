Weather
Chilly temperatures in store for Wednesday
Expect a cool and blustery day in the capital.
The roads will be wet in spots this morning from last night's rain, and you can expect a cool and blustery day in the capital.
It will be mainly cloudy and temperatures will only get to a high of around 20 C, with winds hitting up to 20 km/h.
It has been months since we have been this chilly.
Expect summer like weather to return on Thursday and Friday.
