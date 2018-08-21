Tuesday's weather comes with afternoon storms

Change is on the way.

Showers and even thunderstorms are heading our way — not for your morning commute, but from around the drive home into the evening and overnight into Wednesday.

Look for a high near 25 C and an overnight low of 17 C.

It will be breezy and cooler Wednesday with a high of 19 C.

The sun returns for the last few days of the week.

