Weather
Tuesday's weather comes with afternoon storms
Look for a high near 24 C. It will be breezy and cooler Wednesday.
Expect a storm in the afternoon and evening
Change is on the way.
Showers and even thunderstorms are heading our way — not for your morning commute, but from around the drive home into the evening and overnight into Wednesday.
Look for a high near 25 C and an overnight low of 17 C.
It will be breezy and cooler Wednesday with a high of 19 C.
The sun returns for the last few days of the week.
