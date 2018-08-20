Mixed-bag weather week starts hot and sunny

Monday should be quite a nice day in Ottawa-Gatineau, then the rainclouds return.

A mainly sunny day is in store, with today's high 28 C.

The humidex should bump that up to feeling around 33.

A few clouds are in store tonight with an overnight low of 15 C, then more clouds on Tuesday that will bring showers and maybe some thunderstorms that afternoon and night.

There's a chance of showers to start Wednesday before it's expected to clear up for a few days.

