Enjoy today's reprieve from the humidity, Ottawa-Gatineau

Weather

Dry weather and a high near 27 C

Ian Black · CBC News ·
It'll be warm in Ottawa-Gatineau today, with mild humidity — perfect weather for enjoying the Rideau Canal. (Ian Black/CBC)

Much more comfortable levels of humidity will greet Ottawa-Gatineau today.

Look for a high near 27 C and a light northwest wind — just what the doctor ordered.

Enjoy the sunny weather, since rain and perhaps thunder will return to the region Friday — and it could be heavy. So stay tuned. 

