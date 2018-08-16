Weather
Enjoy today's reprieve from the humidity, Ottawa-Gatineau
Look for a high near 27 C and a light northwest wind — just what the doctor ordered.
Dry weather and a high near 27 C
Much more comfortable levels of humidity will greet Ottawa-Gatineau today.
Enjoy the sunny weather, since rain and perhaps thunder will return to the region Friday — and it could be heavy. So stay tuned.
