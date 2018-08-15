Skip to Main Content
Ottawa's in for another warm and humid day
Weather

One more warm and humid day ahead, with a possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 20s, but will feel like the mid 30s

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Another humid day will make the temperature feel like mid 30s. (CBC)

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible once again, under a mix of sun and cloud.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 20s, but it will feel like the mid 30s with the humidex.

Some modest relief from the humidity is likely overnight into Thursday.

