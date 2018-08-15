Weather
Ottawa's in for another warm and humid day
One more warm and humid day ahead.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible once again, under a mix of sun and cloud.
Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 20s, but it will feel like the mid 30s with the humidex.
Some modest relief from the humidity is likely overnight into Thursday.
