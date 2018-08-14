Weather
Warm and humid in the forecast Tuesday
The high will be 29 C, but it will feel more like 36 with the humidity, without much help from a light wind.
There's a chance of afternoon showers — even a thunderstorm — in Ottawa-Gatineau today.
A warm and humid day is on tap.
Look for mainly cloudy skies with sunny breaks and a shower or thunderstorm in the area.
A cold front will pass on Wednesday, bringing lower humidity.
