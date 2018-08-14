Skip to Main Content
Warm and humid in the forecast Tuesday
Warm and humid in the forecast Tuesday

The high will be 29 C, but it will feel more like 36 with the humidity, without much help from a light wind.

There's a chance of afternoon showers — even a thunderstorm — in Ottawa-Gatineau today.

Tuesday will be warm and humid with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. (Pawel Dwulit/The Canadian Press)

A warm and humid day is on tap.

Look for mainly cloudy skies with sunny breaks and a shower or thunderstorm in the area.

A cold front will pass on Wednesday, bringing lower humidity.

A cold front will pass on Wednesday, bringing lower humidity.

