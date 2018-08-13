Skip to Main Content
Chance of rain, thunderstorms starts this afternoon
The near perfect summer weather we had this weekend couldn't last forever.

The humidex starts to inch back up after a weekend of warm days and cool nights

It'll feel like 33 with the humidex today. (Reno Patry/CBC)

The near perfect summer weather we had this weekend couldn't last forever. 

Sunny skies this morning will turn into a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon, with a 30 per cent chance of rain and a risk of a thunderstorm through the early afternoon.

Today's high will be 29 C. With the humidex, it will feel like 33. 

The humidity continues into Tuesday. 

