Weather
Chance of rain, thunderstorms starts this afternoon
The near perfect summer weather we had this weekend couldn't last forever.
The humidex starts to inch back up after a weekend of warm days and cool nights
Sunny skies this morning will turn into a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon, with a 30 per cent chance of rain and a risk of a thunderstorm through the early afternoon.
Today's high will be 29 C. With the humidex, it will feel like 33.
The humidity continues into Tuesday.
