Weather
Get outside the weekend will be gorgeous
Two full days with plenty of sunshine, warm afternoons and comfortable nights
Two full days with plenty of sunshine, warm afternoons and comfortable nights and, more importantly, no rain!
While humidity is low now, it will gradually inch upwards each day.
You will really notice it by Tuesday, so seize this opportunity.
The weather will be ideal for watching a meteor shower.
