Get outside the weekend will be gorgeous
Get outside the weekend will be gorgeous

Plan on getting outside this weekend.

Two full days with plenty of sunshine, warm afternoons and comfortable nights

Ian Black · CBC News ·
It will be a nice day to soak up the sun, without getting swamped in humidity.

Plan on getting outside this weekend.

Two full days with plenty of sunshine, warm afternoons and comfortable nights and, more importantly, no rain!

While humidity is low now,  it will gradually inch upwards each day.

You will really notice it by Tuesday, so seize this opportunity.

The weather will be ideal for watching a meteor shower

