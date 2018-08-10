Weather
Sunny, less humid day in the forecast
Not a fan of humidity? You will love this forecast.
Friday's high will be a refreshing 25 C
Friday will be sunny with some afternoon cloudy periods and a cooler, less humid high of 25 C.
The weekend looks wonderful. A sun and cloud mix Saturday, and mostly sunshine for Sunday.
Nights will be cooler and great for sleeping or stargazing, and afternoons will be mild.
The humidity comes back next week.
