Tuesday brings snow, freezing rain warnings

Brace yourselves, it is going to be a snowy and windy day.

The timing of this snow is such that your morning commute will be less affected than the afternoon commute.

The heaviest part of the snow will be from late morning into the early evening.

We could see more than 10 centimetres by the time it stops; the range is seven to 12 centimetres for Ottawa.

There may also be ice pellets and freezing rain during that peak time.

A range of warnings

There are freezing rain warnings for south Ottawa, Lanark County and the Cornwall and Brockville areas and snowfall warnings for areas surrounding Gatineau, which could see up to 15 centimetres.

Special weather statements about this snow and ice mix are in place for Ottawa closer to the river, Renfrew County and Prescott and Russell.

The high may not top 0 C and gusty northeast winds at 20 to 40 km/h will make it feel much colder and blow the snow around.

It's just expected to rain in Kingston today, with a high of 8 C and no warnings.

Brighter, warmer weather is set to return tomorrow.

