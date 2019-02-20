Oh joy, a day filled with freezing rain

This weekend's sunny weather will feel like a distant memory today as freezing rain hits the region.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and the surrounding area, with a few hours of it likely to fall in the capital this morning.

There is up to five millimetres of ice buildup possible in the Ottawa Valley, where a few degrees difference in temperature means a big difference in what could fall from the sky.

Up to 15 millimetres could coat parts of western Quebec .

The freezing rain should arrive this morning before changing to drizzle in the afternoon. The high is a mere 2 C.

The exception is the Kingston area, where the high is 14 C and a mix of sun and cloud is expected after a rainy morning.

School buses are being cancelled because of the forecast.

The drizzle could continue into the evening closer to Ottawa, with a chance of turning into snow and freezing rain overnight.

Fog is a possibility as well.

Tuesday we're in for five more centimetres of snow in Ottawa with a high of 0 C.

