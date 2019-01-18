Weekend comes with a warm up

It's all about timing in the world of weather and for a change the weekend arrives and the weather and temperatures will co-operate.

Look for a high today that sneaks into the double digits, with intervals of sun developing.

It will be cloudy Sunday, but still relatively mild and showers move in by around 7 p.m.

Showers will linger into the first half of Monday, with a high near 9 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.