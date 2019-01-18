Weekend comes with a warm up
It's all about timing in the world of weather, and for a change the weekend arrives and the weather and temperatures co-operate.
We should reach double-digit temperatures for the first time in months
Look for a high today that sneaks into the double digits, with intervals of sun developing.
It will be cloudy Sunday, but still relatively mild and showers move in by around 7 p.m.
Showers will linger into the first half of Monday, with a high near 9 C.
