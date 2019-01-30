Friday will be winter's revenge before spring hits this weekend
The weekend looks bright and warm however.
Expect cold, snow and freezing rain today
A bit of a setback today.
We can expect some snow to develop in Ottawa this afternoon and persist into the evening, when it could mix with or change to showers.
By that time, there is also a risk of freezing rain.
The high temperature will struggle to get above the freezing point. Snow amounts will likely be between three and six centimetres.
Just get through this and the weekend turns milder, double digits temperatures both days are still possible.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.