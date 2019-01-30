Friday will be winter's revenge before spring hits this weekend

A bit of a setback today.

We can expect some snow to develop in Ottawa this afternoon and persist into the evening, when it could mix with or change to showers.

By that time, there is also a risk of freezing rain.

The high temperature will struggle to get above the freezing point. Snow amounts will likely be between three and six centimetres.

Just get through this and the weekend turns milder, double digits temperatures both days are still possible.

