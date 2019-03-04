Don't let the sunshine fool you — it's chilly today

Despite some April sunshine, temperatures will be below normal today.

You can also expect a gusty northwest wind that will only make it feel colder.

With a high of only 2 C, it's time to don the hat, gloves and warm coat before heading out the door.

Some snow and rain appear likely by Friday afternoon, but it still appears we can expect double-digit temperatures on the weekend.

Finally, some relief.

