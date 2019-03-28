Tuesday starts with a drizzle
We will get more unneeded rain on Wednesday.
Some 20 to 40 mm of rain expected to fall by Thursday morning
Tuesday will start with a little drizzle.
Expect lingering showers from overnight to stop in the morning and there will be a mix of sun and cloud.
Environment Canada is expecting a high of 11 C.
The agency also issued a special weather statement on Monday, warning that between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain could fall in the region on Wednesday.
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to keep rising, with peak levels hitting the city on Wednesday and Thursday.
