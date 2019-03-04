Updated
Thursday brings sunshine, but it will be cold
You will want a warm coat and gloves today.
Expect a high of just 2 C today
Despite April sunshine, temperatures will be well below normal today.
You can also expect a gusty northwest wind that will only make it feel colder.
With a high of only 2 C, it's time to don the hat, gloves and warm coat before heading out the door.
Some snow and rain appear likely by Friday afternoon, but it still appears we can expect double-digit temperatures on the weekend.
