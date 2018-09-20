Weather
Pack your umbrella today, folks
Some occasional passing showers mean you'll probably want to bring your umbrella when you head out today.
The good news: at least this weekend is expected to be warm
Some occasional passing showers mean you'll probably want to bring your umbrella when you head out today.
The precipitation risk should clear later in the morning, but the wind really picks up in the afternoon, gusting to about 60 km/h.
The high reaches about 7 C Wednesday. There's a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rainshowers tonight, but skies should clear up near midnight.
You can expect a blast of colder air to move in for Thursday before a big weekend warm-up.
The forecast calls for double-digit temperatures Saturday and Sunday.
We haven't had a day that warm since early November.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.