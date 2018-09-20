Skip to Main Content
Pack your umbrella today, folks

Some occasional passing showers mean you'll probably want to bring your umbrella when you head out today.

The good news: at least this weekend is expected to be warm

Rain might make an umbrella useful today and tonight, but gusty winds might make you want to close them up. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The precipitation risk should clear later in the morning, but the wind really picks up in the afternoon, gusting to about 60 km/h.

The high reaches about 7 C Wednesday. There's a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rainshowers tonight, but skies should clear up near midnight.

You can expect a blast of colder air to move in for Thursday before a big weekend warm-up.

The forecast calls for double-digit temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

We haven't had a day that warm since early November.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 
