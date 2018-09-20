Pack your umbrella today, folks

Some occasional passing showers mean you'll probably want to bring your umbrella when you head out today.

The precipitation risk should clear later in the morning, but the wind really picks up in the afternoon, gusting to about 60 km/h.

The high reaches about 7 C Wednesday. There's a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rainshowers tonight, but skies should clear up near midnight.

You can expect a blast of colder air to move in for Thursday before a big weekend warm-up.

The forecast calls for double-digit temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

We haven't had a day that warm since early November.

