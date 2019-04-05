Monday will be sunny — at first
Clouds will likely roll in this afternoon, however
More rain is in the forecast this week
With many Ottawa residents keeping their eyes on the rising waters, at least the skies will start with sunshine today.
Monday should be sunny before clouds roll in during the afternoon. You can expect the high to hit around 10 C.
Water levels on the Ottawa River are predicted to continue to rise as the week goes on, with the Ottawa peak likely coming on Wednesday.
More rain is also in the forecast, with light showers overnight into Tuesday morning, followed by potentially another 15 to 20 millimetres of rain on Wednesday.
