Lingering showers, cold temperatures and possible snow Saturday
You could see snow Saturday
Sunday will warm up and dry up somewhat
There will still be some showers here and there Saturday.
To add insult to injury, don't be surprised if you see some snow at times this afternoon.
It is going to be a cold and windy day, with the high only 3 C, a normal high would be 14 C for this time of year.
Sunday looks better, as clouds give way to some sun and a high near 9 C.
Dry weather will continue Monday and Tuesday too.
The city remains under a state of emergency as river waters continue to rise.
River levels are forecasted to peak early next week in Ottawa and Gatineau.
