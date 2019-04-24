Heavy rains fall Friday making a bad situation worse

A special weather statement is in effect for the region with heavy rain expected.

Environment Canada is advising that between 20 and 35 millimetres, could fall in Ottawa today and tonight.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for areas north and west of Ottawa, where up to 40 millimetres could fall, with isolated spots that could see 50 millimetres locally.

You should plan on giving yourself plenty of extra time getting around.

The high hits 12, with an easterly breeze gusting over 20 km/h developing. The weekend looks chilly, and breezy.

All this precipitation will also add to the strain on local rivers and the City of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency.

