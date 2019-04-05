Warm today, but very rainy tomorrow

Despite a chilly start to the day, we can expect a delightful afternoon with mainly sunny skies and a mild high near 16 C.

Get outside and enjoy this gem of a day because it will likely be the nicest of the week.

Unfortunately rain arrives Friday morning, but the high is still 13 C.

There are special weather statements for our entire region about the rainfall.

Twenty to 40 millimetres of rain could fall in the Outaouais, except for Gatineau, and the Kingston area.

The rest of the region could see 20 to 35 millimetres.

There is also a chance of the ugly "f" word — flurries — on Friday night into Saturday.

That precipitation will also add to the strain on local rivers, which are already high or bursting their banks.

The weekend looks cold with temperatures hovering around 4 C on Saturday and 8 C on Sunday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.