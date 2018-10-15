Breezy, cooler day with scattered showers this morning

Still a shower here and there Wednesday morning, and it will be a breezy cooler day as well.

The high will only hit 10 C and with northwest winds gusting to 40 km/h, people might want to consider a sweater or light jacket.

A brighter, milder day lies ahead for Thursday, with a high near 17 C.

However, warmer temperatures also increase the risk of a rapid snowpack melt.

Areas of the Ottawa River basin are expected to receive upwards of 50 millimetres by the end of Wednesday, further adding to the strain on the river's water level, affecting various communities along the river which are already dealing with flooding.

