Breezy, cooler day with scattered showers this morning
Still a shower here and there Wednesday morning, and the temperature will only hit around 10 C with wind gusts to further add to the cold feeling.
High will only reach 10 C
Still a shower here and there Wednesday morning, and it will be a breezy cooler day as well.
The high will only hit 10 C and with northwest winds gusting to 40 km/h, people might want to consider a sweater or light jacket.
A brighter, milder day lies ahead for Thursday, with a high near 17 C.
However, warmer temperatures also increase the risk of a rapid snowpack melt.
Areas of the Ottawa River basin are expected to receive upwards of 50 millimetres by the end of Wednesday, further adding to the strain on the river's water level, affecting various communities along the river which are already dealing with flooding.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.