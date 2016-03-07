Mild temperatures stay, but rain returns this evening

A sunny start to the day with mild temperatures around 15 C will eventually give way to clouds and rain.

The rain should arrive in the evening, tapering to showers through Wednesday morning.

There's a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon in the Kingston and Belleville area.

It's not expected to be a significant amount of rain.

The winds will be out of the east and pick up around lunchtime, gusting to 40 km/h as the clouds move in.

Daytime highs are expected to remain in the double digits all week, though there will still be some cooler evenings.

There are showers in the forecast again on Friday and Sunday.

When it comes to the floods, there is a rainfall warning in effect for the Témiscaming, Que., area — the northern part of the Ottawa River basin — with 20 to 35 millimetres of rain possible today and rain or snow in the forecast every day until Sunday.

