Rainfall warnings ended for eastern Ontario, western Quebec

Environment Canada has ended its rainfall warnings for eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Warnings had been in place for the past few days for Ottawa-Gatineau, along with communities like Kingston, Cornwall and Pembroke.

The heavy rain, combined with the melting snowpack, has led to widespread concerns about flooding in the region.

Sunday is expected to be warmer but overcast, with highs of 16 C and a 30 per cent chance of rain.

Temperatures will rise again on Monday, with a high of 18 C and a lingering chance of showers.

Temperatures remain mild for the rest of the week but a chance of rain persists, with Thursday being the only dry day in the forecast.

