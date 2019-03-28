Weather
Tuesday brings warmer temperatures
The high climbs to a more seasonal 7 C by this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
It might finally start to feel like spring today, but expect a cool wind
It won't be quite as bright as yesterday, but it will be a bit milder.
There will be a gusty southwest wind, gusting over 40 km/h, which will make it feel cooler.
Seasonal temperatures continue into Wednesday, with a flurry or shower possible.
Expect a brief cool down Thursday.
