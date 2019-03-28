Tuesday brings warmer temperatures

It won't be quite as bright as yesterday, but it will be a bit milder.

The high climbs to a more seasonal 7 C by this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

There will be a gusty southwest wind, gusting over 40 km/h, which will make it feel cooler.

Seasonal temperatures continue into Wednesday, with a flurry or shower possible.

Expect a brief cool down Thursday.

