Expect consistent rain Friday as region braces for flooding

Rain, and plenty of it, will plague the entire region from now right on into Saturday.

As much as 60 millimetres of rain could fall causing rivers to surge.

It will be much cooler today, with a gusty wind out of the north developing.

The high will be only 10 C.

You can expect periods of rain, at times heavy, persisting into the evening hours, overnight and Saturday.

Hope for a break to catch our breaths later Saturday. Drier, brighter and milder weather arrives for Easter Sunday and Monday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.