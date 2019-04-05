Wednesday will be a great day
A fine spring day lies ahead with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and an above normal high near 13 C.
Wet weather is headed our way so enjoy today
A fine spring day lies ahead with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and an above normal high near 13 C.
Try to get outside and enjoy this one, because a wet pattern sets up from Thursday through Saturday.
The ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers are running high.
There has already been some flooding, so copious amounts of rain is not helpful.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.