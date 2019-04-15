Tuesday will be warmer and sunnier but still breezy

Things are expected to dry out on Tuesday, but the breeze will stay, making it feel cooler.

Expect winds out of the northwest up to 30 kilometres per hour with high temperatures in the double digits.

The pleasant weather continues into Wednesday with highs in the low teens. That should help dry out Ottawa and Gatineau.

Wet weather returns later in the week, but the warmer temperatures should make it more bearable.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.